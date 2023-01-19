Emanuel Martinez and Carsan Truman have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Emanuel MartinezEmanuel Martinez is the son of Rosalio and Marisela Martinez.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award, He has earned Department Awards in Science and Math. Emanuel is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and the Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the BMHS Key Club and Academic Decathlon Team. Athletically, he is a member of the BMHS Boys Tennis team.
His future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison or Milwaukee School of Engineering where he would like to double major in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.
Carsan TrumanCarsan Truman is the daughter Stacy Klein and Adam Truman.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, English, Science-Biology, and Family Consumer Education. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Girls Volleyball and Softball teams.
Outside of BMHS, she spends time at work, with family or on a Traveling Softball team which she is captain for that team.
Her future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. At this time her major is undecided.