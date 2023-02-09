Vanessa Skildum and Roseann Sous have been named Beloit Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School.
Vanessa Skildum
Vanessa Skildum is the daughter of Mat and Wendy Skildum She is a senior at Turner High School and has maintained a GPA which has kept her on the high honor roll for three years. She has been a member of National Honor Society for two years (including being secretary this year).
She is a Beloit College Porter Scholar so in addition to her classes at Turner she is already taking advantage of college courses yet she has also made use of three years of Advanced Placement classes including AP Biology, AP Government and Politics, AP Statistics, AP US History and AP Physics. Not only is she pushing herself academically, but she is active in the Politics Club, Environmental Club and the Science Olympiad where she placed in all four of her last events (two 3rd place medals, one 2nd place medal and one 1st place medal). In addition she wrestled for three years.
She also volunteers at the Beloit Public Library and most weeks works at least 20 hours at Rogan Shoes where she is a key holder. She also enjoys spending time with her friends and reading books whenever she can snag a spare minute.
She will be heading to the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse in the fall where she is thinking of majoring in either English or Physics and minoring in Creative Writing and Spanish.
Roseann Sous
Roseann Sous is the daughter of Ehsan and Fida Sous. She is an accelerated and accomplished student at Beloit Turner High School and is committed to many activities inside and outside her school community.
She has been on the High Honor Roll throughout her school years and has completed numerous AP courses, such as AP US History, AP Chemistry, AP Statistics, and AP Government and Politics. She is currently enrolled in AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, and AP Literature and Composition. Apart from her academic endeavors, she is Beloit Turner High School’s National Honor Society President and Senior Class President. She is highly involved throughout the school, participating in Environmental Club, Outdoor Pursuits Club, musicals, Overdrive, Science Olympiad, Marching Band, Student Council, and four years of playing the oboe in band. Her athletic experience spans three years of volleyball, two years of basketball, and one year of managing the varsity softball team.
Outside of school, she works at Woodman’s Food Market. She’s volunteered at the Beloit Snappers Concessions, as a church nursery sitter, dog sitter, and at Environmental Club trash cleanups. She continues her hard work and plans various events for the school.
She plans on majoring in Kinesiology at the University of Wisconsin — Madison in hopes of becoming a Physician Assistant.