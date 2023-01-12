Ayden Tyler and DeCarlos Nora III have been been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Ayden Tyler
Ayden Tyler is the son of Jason and Amanda Lopez.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, Science, Health, Social Studies, Technical Education and Physical Education. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the Key Club as Vice President and Environmental Club. He is a member of the BMHS Boys Football and Basketball teams. In Football, he was awarded the Dennis E. Wilson Most Valuable Player Award.
Outside of BMHS, he is a mentor for students at Todd Elementary School. He enjoys spending time with his family.
He has applied to attend the University of Virginia, the University of Tennessee and Clemson University to major in Environmental Science.
DeCarlos Nora III
DeCarlos Nora III is the son of DeCarlos and Michelle Nora.
he has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award, He has earned Department Awards in Science and Physical Education. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and the Beloit College Help Yourself Pre-Collegiate Program.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the Minority Excellence Organization. He has been involved as a Math 24 Proctor and the Da Fellas Step Team. He is a member of the BMHS Boys Football, Basketball and Baseball teams. In Football he was the All Conference Second Team Football, Offensive Player of the Year and the Heisman High School Scholar Finalist. In Baseball, he was awarded All Conference Honorable Mention.
Outside of BMHS, he volunteers with Merrill Elementary and McNeel Intermediate schools mentoring and tutoring students in Math and Reading. He is an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in the choir and media ministry. He has also helped coach youth sports in basketball and baseball. His athletic skills have provided him the opportunity to travel with baseball and basketball teams.
He is looking forward to attending a Historically Black College or University, Virginia State University, North Carolina A & T University or Kentucky State University. He plans to major in Kinesiology or Sports Management.