Stephanie Goff and Emma Middleton have been named Rotary Students of the Week.
Stephanie Goff
Stephanie Goffis the daughter Luz and Heath Goff.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School, receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with receiving the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Mathematics and Business. She has received her Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. She is a member of the Beloit College Upward Bound Program.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with Latino Club and is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball team.
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in Pre-Veterinarian Medicine.
Emma Middleton
Emma Middleton is the daughter Jason and Tina Middleton.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with receiving the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Mathematics, Music, English and Family Consumer Science. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Environmental Club and the BMHS Orchestra during her Freshman and Sophomore year. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Tennis and Softball team.
Outside of BMHS, she is on the Travel Softball for Rage Fastpitch team. She works at the YMCA and she volunteers for the Salvation Army as a bell ringer and the City Wide Clean up. She also enjoys scrapbooking and crocheting.
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater majoring in Environmental Science.