Savannah Kirkpatrick and Kai Wong have been named Rotary Students of the Week.
Savannah KirkpatrickSavanna Kirkpatrick is the daughter Joshua and Kaleena Kirkpatrick.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement, the Superintendent Scholars Award, and Department Awards in Science, Math and Social Studies. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Environmental Club, Key Club, Link Crew and Student Senate. She served as the Junior Class President and is currently the Senior Class Vice-President.
Outside of BMHS, she has been involved with Dance for the past 10 years and volunteers with Community Action. She enjoys hanging out with friends and watching Marvel movies.
She is hoping to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Marquette University or the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Although her major is undecided, she is interested in pursing a degree in Education, Law or Veterinary Medicine.
Kai WongKai Wong is the son of John and Becky Wong.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High Schoolreceiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Physical Education and Music. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the Key Club, Link Crew and the BMHS Jazz Ensemble earning the Outstanding Pianist and Outstanding Rhythm Section from Wynton Marsalis at Essentially Ellington. He has also earned two-time Outstanding Soloist at the Purdue Jazz Festival. Athletically, he is a member of the BMHS Boys Volleyball, Swim and Golf Teams. In Golf Kai was named the 2022 MVP, two-time State Qualifier, two-time B-Flight Champion in the Men’s City Golf Tournament. In Volleyball he was named to the 2nd Team All-Conference Big 8.
Outside of BMHS, he enjoys playing Jazz gigs. He also volunteers at his church, Kids Against Hunger, and at the Welty Center. He has been a part of the Academy Master Planning Committee for the School District of Beloit, a Math 24 Proctor, and the Intermediate School Volleyball program at McNeel.
He has applied to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Syracuse University to major in Business and/or Finance to become a Financial Advisor.