Rachel Cleaver and Lydia Seifarth have been named Rotary Students of the Week at Turner High School.
Rachel CleaverRachel Cleaver is the daughter of Deborah and Darrell Cleaver.
She has been on the high honor roll every year at Turner and has taken a total of eight AP classes.
She is very involved in Science Olympiad currently serving as the Co-President and has won various local and regional medals. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year and was elected as Vice President. She has been in Battle of the Books since sixth grade and helped her team to second place in eighth grade and fifth place finishes her sophomore and junior year. Shel is also a member of Club PAC and Outdoor Pursuits Club.
She is a captain for the Track and Field team which she has been a part of since eighth grade. She is a six-time Individual State Champion and captured the Girl Wheelchair State Title both years she went to State. She joined GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association) last spring, which has given her the opportunity to compete at the next level. At Junior Nationals in Denver this summer she finished in the top three of all her events and was the U20 F57 National Champion in Shot Put, Discus, and Javelin. She also currently holds the WIAA Wheelchair Shot Put State Record and hopes to have some more records this season.
She volunteers through Scouting in a multitude of service and community projects. She is a Den Chief in Pack 621 at Sun Valley Presbyterian helping teach life and scouting skills to 4-11-year-olds. She is also a leader at Troop 417 in Milton and earned her Eagle Scout last December. During the summers, she has worked and volunteered for Glacier’s Edge Council Cub Camps.
She is still considering colleges, but she hopes to attend the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign or the University of Arizona. She plans to major in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering and compete on their wheelchair racing team.
Lydia SeifarthLydia Seifarth is the daughter of Kathy McKillips and Tom Seifarth. She is a senior and has been on the high honor roll throughout high school. She has taken a total of seven AP Courses including AP US History, AP Government and Politics, AP Statistics, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus AB, AP Biology, and AP English. She received the AP Scholar Award for the 2022 school year.
Outside of the classroom, she participates in a multitude of extra-curriculars. She runs varsity cross country and track and field, and it is her second year being a team captain. She has won various awards, such as Team MVP, and medals throughout her high school career. Last year, she qualified for state in both cross country and track. She was also the RVC Conference Champion for girls’ cross country and the 1,600 meter run in track. This October, she qualified for the state cross country meet for the second year in a row, and she is excitedly awaiting the spring track season.
She is heavily involved in the Turner High Drama and Choir programs. She has participated in the fall musical and winter one acts every year of high school, and is a part of the school’s audition-based acapella group, Overdrive.
She is an active member of the student council since her freshman year, and is currently serving as president. Last year, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and currently serves as an officer. Through both Student Council and the National Honor Society, she has participated in an abundance of service projects and hours of volunteer work. Additionally, she was a part of the Civics Team last year, and they advanced to the finals of the regional sectional.
Over the summer, she participated in a six-week business and marketing internship with Forward Janesville Inc., Janesville’s Chamber of Commerce, through the Rock Internship Program in which she gained valuable professional skills and experience. Lydia was also a part of the School District of Janesville’s performance of Grease where she starred as Sandy Dumbrowski.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
After high school, she plans on attending a University of Wisconsin College. However, at the moment, her major is undecided.