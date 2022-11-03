Brooklyn Westbury and Amanda Wilson have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Brooklyn WestburyBrooklyn Westbury is the daughter of Bridget Westbury.
Brooklyn Westbury and Amanda Wilson have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Brooklyn WestburyBrooklyn Westbury is the daughter of Bridget Westbury.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, Music, and English-Language Arts. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved in Choir, Student Senate and the BMHS Theatre.
Outside of BMHS, she enjoys arts and crafts including rock painting as a favorite.
She would like to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee or the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she would major in Education. She would like to become an Early Childhood or Elementary Educator.
Amanda WilsonAmanda Wilson is the daughter of Theresa and David Wilson.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Music, English and Theatre.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the Academic Decathlon earning certification as a local, regional, state and national competitor. She also was a part of the Art Club, the BMHS Theatre, BMHS Orchestra, Link Crew and the Increscent Newspaper.
Outside of BMHS, she volunteers with the Humane Society, Kids Fun and Drama, and Willowick Assisted Living. She enjoys playing violin, drawing and painting. Amanda is a childcare teacher at the YMCA.
Amanda’s future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to major in Early Childhood. She would like to teach 4 or 5 year olds.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.