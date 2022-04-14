Rosario Escalera and Reid Stadelman have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Rosario Escalera
Rosario Escalera is the son Rosario Escalera-Padilla and Dulce Sanchez.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars. he is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been an active member of the Latino Club. Athletically, he has been a member of the BMHS Boys Soccer and Track Teams earning Defensive Player of the Year in Soccer.
Outside of BMHS, he enjoys playing soccer and basketball.
He will be attending one of the following schools: University of Wisconsin-Madison, DePaul University, or Arizona State University to major in Sports Business.
Reid Stadelman
Reid Stadelman is the son of Joe and Dawn Stadelman.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Math and Science. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been active with the BMHS Theatre earning the Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival All-State Award. He is also a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Counsel. Athletically, he has been a member of the BMHS Boys Tennis and JV Track Teams.
Outside of BMHS, he is involved with Career Talk with Career Tek as an interviewer, videographer and film editor. He is the BMHS Events Technician along with volunteering at the Beloit Art Center.
He will be attending one of the following schools: Northern Illinois University or the Theatre School at DePaul University-Chicago to major Theatre Technology and Engineering.