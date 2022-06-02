Eamonn Rougvie and James White have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Eamonn Rougvie is the son of Brenda Plakans and James Rougvie.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement, the Superintendent Scholars Award and the English Department Award. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the BMHS Jazz Orchestra as a trombonist and the Environmental Club. Athletically Eamonn was a member of the BMHS Varsity Boys Soccer as Captain, Boys Swim and the Boys Track teams.
Outside of BMHS, he volunteers at the Welty Environmental Center where he also worked as a camp counselor.
He will be attending Lawrence University to play soccer and major in Environmental Studies.
James White is the son of Casey Sullivan and James White.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement, the Superintendent Scholars Award and the Music Department Award.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the BMHS Orchestra, Choir and Theatre earning the Drama Award. Athletically James has been a member of the BMHS Boys Cross Country and Track and Field Teams.
Outside of BMHS, he is a member of the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra.
He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His major is undecided at this time; however, he is planning to be involved in the Orchestra and Theatre Departments.