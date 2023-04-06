Kacy Clark and Darren Niedfeldt have been named Beloit Rotary Students of the Week at Beloit Turner High School
Kacy Clark
Kacy Clark
Kacy Clark is the daughter of Karla Clark and Chris Clark. She is a senior who has been on high honor roll for four years and was inducted into Turner High School’s Chapter of National Honor Society this year.
She has taken two AP classes, AP Government and Politics her Junior year, and AP Statistics this year. She is the Co-President of the Outdoor Pursuits Club, a member of Turner’s Acapella Group, Overdrive, and she’s a soprano in the school’s “advanced” choir, Belle Voci.
She has been playing Varsity golf for the last three years, and Varsity basketball for the last two years.
Outside of school, she works at the M&M Dari Ripple in South Beloit serving ice cream, as well as selling fireworks for her job at Cornellier Fireworks. In addition to those two summer jobs, she occasionally babysits. She volunteers at school events like youth basketball camps, THS’s Chili Cook Off, and our Family Engagement Night hosted at Garden Prairie.
She is planning to attend DePaul University in Chicago this fall and will be majoring in Film and Television Production.
Darren Niedfeldt
Darren Niedfeldt is the son of David and Megan Niedfeldt. He is a senior at Turner High School and has been on high honor roll all four years of High School and has won an academic excellence award.
Since 10th grade, he has been taking advanced placement classes. These include AP United States History and AP Government and Politics where he has received an A in both courses, and is currently taking AP Calculus and AP Physics.
He is involved in investment club, track and field, golf, and the cross country team where he has won a varsity letter all four years.
Outside of school, he has volunteered for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Rock County Parks.
In the future, he plans on attending Wisconsin Lutheran College where he will major in business. Darren also plans on beginning flight school as his ultimate career goal is to become a pilot.
