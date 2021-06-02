BELOIT—Two valued team members at Beloit Regional Hospice recently retired.
Nora Gard has been with Beloit Regional Hospice for seven years. She has served on 20 community boards and committees.
Pam Koker has retired after 10 years of nursing with Beloit Regional Hospice. She filled a special role as night visit nurse at BRH.
Tracy Jurgens has joined the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice as palliative care social worker and behavioral health therapist. She has 15 years of experience in social work.