Beloit New Life Church to host coat giveaway Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - New Life Church at 1146 Grant St., Beloit, will be holding its annual Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. - noon on Nov. 12.The church normally gives away between 120 and 150 coats during the event. The coats, for both children and adults, have been donated to the church through the year for the annual giveaway event.Those interested in getting a coat only have to show up at the church during the hours of the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Life Church Coat Giveaway Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Beloit School Board talks referendum planning Broadband upgrade coming to rural Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime