BELOIT - New Life Church at 1146 Grant St., Beloit, will be holding its annual Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. - noon on Nov. 12.

The church normally gives away between 120 and 150 coats during the event. The coats, for both children and adults, have been donated to the church through the year for the annual giveaway event.

