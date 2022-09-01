Beloit Memorial High School Class of '62 plans reunion Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit Memorial High School Class of 1962 is planning a reunion for Sept. 16 - 18.Anyone with questions or those who want to make reservations can call Marcia (Gower) Woelfel at 608-4830. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Beloit man saved by neighbors early Sunday Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit Memorial High School closed due to water main leak Beloit library's Jeni Schomber says farewell Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime