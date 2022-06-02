Beloit Meals on Wheels sets pickleball fundraiser Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - A Pickleball Open Play Day fundraiser for Beloit Meals on Wheels will be held starting at noon on June 18 at Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St.The cost to enter is $20 per person. There will be hot dogs, brats, burgers, water and Gatorade provided.To register, go to the website at www.beloitmealsonwheels.org/pickleball. For more information, email to ellen@beloitmealsonwheels.org.A rain date has been set for June 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Former South Beloit High standout Lenette (Range) Holden to join Sports Hall Beloit, South Beloit crowds gather for Memorial Day Parade Clinton to host Memorial Day parade South Beloit, Beloit craft deal to provide fire department leadership services Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime