BELOIT - A Pickleball Open Play Day fundraiser for Beloit Meals on Wheels will be held starting at noon on June 18 at Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St.

The cost to enter is $20 per person. There will be hot dogs, brats, burgers, water and Gatorade provided.

To register, go to the website at www.beloitmealsonwheels.org/pickleball. For more information, email to ellen@beloitmealsonwheels.org.

A rain date has been set for June 25.

