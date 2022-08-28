“A quick word of introduction; My name is Jeni Schomber, and I am a Librarian at the Beloit Public Library.” That was the very first sentence I wrote for my very first Beloit Daily News column way back in October 2007. Since that time, I have written another 179 articles, including this one. And this next sentence is perhaps the hardest one I have had to write in that entire time. This is my last article for Beloit Public Library. I am starting a new adventure in September that happily includes staying in the world of libraries.

I had my Grandma Dix in my life for 11 wonderful years. I remember running away from home as a six-year-old and going to her house, which was right around the corner. She made the best corn muffins. She knitted blankets for my dolls. And she played a mean “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” on the organ. What I remember most about her though is that she would talk to anyone about anything and that she was always thankful. I would say, “Hi Grandma, my name is Jeni,” and she would say, “Well, hi Jeni, I’m thankful.”