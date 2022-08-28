“A quick word of introduction; My name is Jeni Schomber, and I am a Librarian at the Beloit Public Library.” That was the very first sentence I wrote for my very first Beloit Daily News column way back in October 2007. Since that time, I have written another 179 articles, including this one. And this next sentence is perhaps the hardest one I have had to write in that entire time. This is my last article for Beloit Public Library. I am starting a new adventure in September that happily includes staying in the world of libraries.
I had my Grandma Dix in my life for 11 wonderful years. I remember running away from home as a six-year-old and going to her house, which was right around the corner. She made the best corn muffins. She knitted blankets for my dolls. And she played a mean “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” on the organ. What I remember most about her though is that she would talk to anyone about anything and that she was always thankful. I would say, “Hi Grandma, my name is Jeni,” and she would say, “Well, hi Jeni, I’m thankful.”
And that’s what I am; thankful. Thankful for being able to call the library my home for the past 25 years. Thankful for the amazing group of people who I work with now and those from over the years. Thankful for the work that I was able to do to promote library services and early literacy to the Beloit Community. Thankful for all of the kind words I received from friends and even total strangers telling me they enjoyed reading my column every month. And finally, thankful for my husband Phil, my parents Butch and Nancy, my brother Tim, and so many other family members who have supported me through thick and thin.
Before I sign off for the last time, I would be remiss if I didn’t give one more shameless shout out to my dad. He has always been honest with me regarding the quality of my articles and has said that the best ones were always the ones that mentioned him.
Be sure to like us on Facebook and to visit the library at www.beloitlibrary.org. In the meantime, be sure to check some of favorite books available at your Beloit Public Library.
The Outsiders written by S.E. Hinton. Ponyboy can count on his brothers. And on his friends. But not on much else besides trouble with the Socs, a vicious gang of rich kids whose idea of a goo d time is beating up on greasers like Ponyboy. At least he knows what to expect until the night someone takes things too far. (Book Description)
Plagued By Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright written by Paul Hendrickson. … helps us form a fresh, deep, and more human understanding of the man. With prodigious research, unique vision, and his ability to make sense of a life in ways at once unexpected, poetic, and undeniably brilliant, he has given us the defining book on Wright. (Book Description)
A Prayer for Owen Meany written by John Irving. In the summer of 1953, two 11-year-old boys—best friends—are playing in a Little League baseball game in New Hampshire. One of the boys hits a foul ball that kills his best friend’s mother. Owen Meany believes he didn’t hit the ball by accident. He believes he is God’s instrument. What happens to Owen after 1953 is extraordinary and terrifying. (Book Description)