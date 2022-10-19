BELOIT – College-bound students and their families will receive free assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at Beloit Public Library from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday.
Volunteer financial aid professionals and educators will be on hand to provide one-on-one help for students and their families. Students who attend and submit their FAFSA are entered into a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship to a school of their choice.
Anyone who is planning to pursue a post-secondary education in the 2023-24 academic year should complete the FAFSA. This includes high school seniors, continuing college students, transfer students and adults considering pursuing higher education. The FAFSA is the form that must be submitted to be considered for federal and state financial aid, including grants and loans.
Attendees should bring the following items to complete their 2023-24 FAFSA. If you are considered a dependent student for financial aid purposes, you will also need these items for your parent(s).
- 2021 federal tax return and W2s,
- 2021 untaxed income records, such as child support or veteran’s non-education benefits,
- Information on savings, investments, business assets, and farm assets (if applicable),
- Driver’s license (if you have one),
- Cell phone (if you have one),
- Social Security number,
- Alien registration card or permanent resident card (if you are not a U.S. citizen),
- Date of birth for parents,
- Month and year of parents’ marriage, divorce, and/or separation, and
- FSA ID (if you have one).
It is highly recommended that a dependent student attend the event with a parent so the FAFSA can be submitted that day.
This event is one of 41 in-person events being held across the state this fall. The Beloit Public Library is the only public library in the state that is hosting. Alternative dates are available for those unable to attend the event, including one at Janesville Craig High School on Oct. 27 and one virtually on Oct. 26.
Additional dates, locations, starting times, a list of what to bring, and other information can be found by visiting the College Goal Wisconsin website at collegegoalwi.org. Contact collegegoalwi@gmail.com with questions.