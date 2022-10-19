BELOIT – College-bound students and their families will receive free assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at Beloit Public Library from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday.

Volunteer financial aid professionals and educators will be on hand to provide one-on-one help for students and their families. Students who attend and submit their FAFSA are entered into a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship to a school of their choice.

Recommended for you