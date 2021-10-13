BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library is hosting a Beloit Community Read in October and November.
The Beloit Community Read will feature two books—Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You, a remix of the best seller Stamped from the Beginning by New York Times best selling authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi; and Memory Tree by local author Bill Mathis.
The library is giving away 50 free copies of each book, now available inside the library while supplies last. The library also has copies of the books available to loan.
Beloit Community Read events will include a discussion with the author of Memory Tree. Bill Mathis will lead the discussion at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, taking on the tough topics of racial and gender bias from his book.
The second event will feature a panel discussion with community leaders at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 to discuss themes in Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You. Discussion will delve into the history of racist ideas that have shaped our country and community.
The Beloit Community Read events are funded by Friends at Beloit Library.
A Community Read is an effort to have the community read the same books on current and relevant topics to participate in subsequent discussions hosted by the library and its community partners.
For more information, visit the Beloit Public Library website at www.beloitlibrary.or or follow the library on Facebook.