BELOIT—Beloit Public Library is launching its 40th BookQuest program with the 2nd Annual Judy Adams BookQuest Launch Party.
The launch party will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the library at 605 Eclipse Blvd. Festivities will include fun activity stations for kids, a live pigeon talk and demonstration, refreshments and a presentation by author Darcy Miller.
Miller is a middle-grade author who is best known for works Roll, Margot and Mateo Save the World, and Strangeville School Is Totally Normal. Her presentation will focus on Roll, an award-winning tale about Birmingham Roller Pigeons.
While the story Roll is fictional, these acrobatic pigeons are real. Jarod Gratz from Rockford Racing Pigeons will show and tell what these incredible pigeons do—and why—and how GPS systems are used to track them.
The event is free, open to the public. The event will begin with the pigeon presentation at 5 p.m., followed by activity stations and refreshments, then Miller’s presentation at 6 p.m.
Miller will be available after the presentation to sign books, which will be available for purchase.
The BookQuest Launch Party is hosted in honor of longtime Beloit Public Library staff member, BookQuest program organizer, and community advocate Judy Adams. Adams’ lifework was connecting children with the magic and wonder of reading. BookQuest is an annual reading program organized by the library for children in Grades 4 and 5 that culminates with a friendly battle-of-the-books-style competition among teams from area schools.
Judy Adams was an active volunteer with Friends of the Riverfront and was ever present to help Music at Harry’s Place and other events at Riverside Park. She was a Certified Social Worker and helped countless individuals and families work through difficult times with Family Services of Beloit.
In addition, for 25 years she worked part-time as a librarian at the children’s desk at Beloit Public Library.
The Judy Adams BookQuest Launch is supported by the Judith H. Adams Fund in support of the gift of reading. Adams passed away in October of 2020 after a spirited fight with pancreatic cancer. Her family—husband, Jeff, and sons Sam, Will and Dan—established the Judith H. Adams Fund at the Stateline Community Foundation to help continue her work in sparking the joy of reading in Beloit-area children.