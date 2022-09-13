BELOIT—Beloit Public Library is launching its 40th BookQuest program with the 2nd Annual Judy Adams BookQuest Launch Party.

The launch party will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the library at 605 Eclipse Blvd. Festivities will include fun activity stations for kids, a live pigeon talk and demonstration, refreshments and a presentation by author Darcy Miller.

