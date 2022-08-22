Hundreds enjoy 32nd Annual Beloit Senior Fair
Ruth Pellett of Beloit chats with Jeanne Smith, board president of Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at a past Beloit Senior Fair. This year the Beloit Senior Fair will be held Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center.

 BDN file photo

Senior fairs will be held in Beloit and Janesville in the coming weeks, featuring flu shots, health screenings and information from area health related businesses and agencies.

The Rock County Senior Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville.