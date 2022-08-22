Ruth Pellett of Beloit chats with Jeanne Smith, board president of Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at a past Beloit Senior Fair. This year the Beloit Senior Fair will be held Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center.
Senior fairs will be held in Beloit and Janesville in the coming weeks, featuring flu shots, health screenings and information from area health related businesses and agencies.
The Rock County Senior Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville.
The 34th Annual Beloit Senior Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
Both of the senior fairs will offer flu vaccinations for protection from influenza this fall/winter season. Both fairs also will offer an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications and both fairs also will have health screenings available.
At the Rock County Senior Fair, people also will be able to donate non-perishable food items which will go to ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others).
Each of the senior fairs will have representatives from many local agencies and businesses who will offer information about health services and resources available in the region.
Sponsors for the Beloit Senior Fair include Beloit Health System, Mercyhealth, PlatinumHealth, United Health Care, Willowick Assisted Living, Homecare Pharmacy, Humana and others.