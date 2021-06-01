Beloit and Janesville combined to report 70 new COVID-19 cases since June 24, as case activity and case rates continue to remain low in the Stateline Area, according to municipal data issued Tuesday by the Rock County Health Department.
In Beloit, 44 new cases were reported since last week, pushing the citywide total to 5,503 cases since March of 2020. A total of 73 recoveries and 120 negative tests were reported since May 24, bringing those totals to 5,330 recoveries and 26,332 negative tests.
A total of 41% of all COVID-19 cases in Beloit are attributed to people under the age of 34, while the ages of 25 to 34 account for the largest percentage of cases at 17%.
In Janesville, a total of 26 new cases were reported since last week, bringing the citywide total to 6,975 cases since March of 2020. Sixty-seven additional recoveries and 221 new negative tests were reported since May 24 in the city, bumping the respective totals to 6,868 recoveries and 38,768 negative tests.
A total of 43% of all cases in Janesville have been of people under the age of 34, while the most common age group with reported cases is 25 to 34 at 18%.
Beloit’s mortality rate, which has remained higher than Janesville’s since municipal data was recorded, is at 1.43% compared to Janesville’s 0.94%.
Clinton reported a total 466 cases; Edgerton reported 1,023 total cases; Evansville reported 737 total cases; Milton reported 972 total cases and unincorporated Rock County reported 646 total cases.
Local vaccine data
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 46.5% (76,007 people) in Rock County had received at least one dose of vaccine as 39.2% (64,092 people) have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that 36.43% of residents (103,486 people) in the county are fully vaccinated as 215,907 doses have been administered since December of 2020.
Local case data
Rock County reported eight new cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,349 cases and 179 deaths. A total of 15,972 people have recovered and an estimated 198 cases remain active in the county, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County reported 10 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, bumping the countywide total to 33,893 cases and 493 deaths.
State case data
Wisconsin reported 610,224 total cases for a weekly average of 179 cases, DHS reported on Tuesday. A total of 7,094 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic in Wisconsin, DHS data shows. The state’s positivity rate is now 1.7%.
Illinois reported 401 new cases and 8 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,382,587 cases and 22,835 deaths.
National data
The CDC reported 3,738 new cases and 111 new deaths were reported on Tuesday in the U.S., pushing the countrywide total to over 33 million cases and 591,539 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 50.8% of the country’s population have received at least one shot and 40.9% are fully vaccinated.