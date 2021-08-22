Beloit Historical Society seeking recipes Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Do you have an awesome family recipe that has been passed down through the generations? Share your heritage recipe and story at the Beloit Historical Societies heritage baking contest.Registration information can be found at the historical society’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beloithistory or at its website at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com.The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, preserves and shares the rich and diverse heritage of the Beloit community to enhance community pride. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Historical Society Recipe Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Mercyhealth fires Vice President suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Budding designer invited to Saint Laurent's fashion show Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime