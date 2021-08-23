BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society was among 52 historical societies, museums, libraries and other non-profits to receive funds through the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant program.

A total of $422,000 was distributed to the different agencies. Funds were derived from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funds are meant to help agencies as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on museums, historical societies and other agencies.

