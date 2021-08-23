Beloit Historical Society receives grant funds Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society was among 52 historical societies, museums, libraries and other non-profits to receive funds through the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant program.A total of $422,000 was distributed to the different agencies. Funds were derived from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act.The funds are meant to help agencies as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on museums, historical societies and other agencies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Budding designer invited to Saint Laurent's fashion show Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime