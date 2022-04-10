BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Stateline Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund.
This grant is in support of the Women’s History Resources Project which is a multi-phase project to catalog historic documents and publications of 60 different Beloit women’s organizations contained within the collections at the Beloit Historical Society.
Cataloging has proceeded incrementally with 23 organizations completed to date, totaling 50 square feet of historic documents, publications and scrapbooks. The Beloit chapter of the League of Women Voters is the next group of materials to be processed by professional archivist Leith Rohr.
The BHS Women’s History Resources project addresses the need for increased access to primary source documents on women’s contributions in Beloit. Recognizing the contributions and achievements of women throughout history acts to inspire the development of self-respect and possibilities for girls and women today. Cataloging the historic material in the BHS collection increases institutional knowledge of the content of these primary resources, fulfilling a strategic goal of increasing access and preservation of the BHS collections and enabling staff to share this content with researchers and the Beloit community through exhibits and programs.
The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, preserves and shares the rich and diverse heritage of the Beloit community to enhance community pride. Headquartered at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett Street, the society also manages the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead. For more information, visit the website, http://www.beloithistoricalsociety.com.