BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society is hosting its Second Annual Quilt Show Nov. 5 and 6 at the Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St.
Come see beautifully crafted, colorful works of art made by local quilters and from the Beloit Historical Society’s collection. This event will take place from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Quilts from local quiltmakers ranging in size from bed quilts to wall hangings illustrate a variety of techniques and designs. A bed turning program shares quilt stories and historic quilting tools from the society collections will be displayed.
Quilt appraisals by certified appraiser Suzanne Swenson are available by appointment. Contact the Beloit Historical Society office at 608-365-7835 to schedule a time. Walk-in appraisals during the quilt show are also welcome. Appraisals provide a record of the value, history of a quilt, and are usually done for insurance purposes. The appraisal considers condition, workmanship, design and the fabrics used.
To enter a quilt, please visit www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events or call 608-365-7835 for more information. Entries can be for display only or judged by certified quilt judge Maribeth Schmit. Judged quilts in all categories will receive first, second and third place ribbons with a special Award of Merit being given to one quilt. Show visitors can vote for their favorite quilt to determine a Viewer’s Choice award.
The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, preserves and shares the rich and diverse heritage of the Beloit community to enhance community pride. Headquartered at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett Street, the society also manages the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead. For more information, visit the website, http://www.beloithistoricalsociety.com.