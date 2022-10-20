BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society is hosting its Second Annual Quilt Show Nov. 5 and 6 at the Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St.

Come see beautifully crafted, colorful works of art made by local quilters and from the Beloit Historical Society’s collection. This event will take place from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. on Nov. 6.