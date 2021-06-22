BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society is hosting a thrift sale fundraiser on July 23 and 24 to support its general operations to create new programs and install new exhibits.
The thrift sale will be held at 6 p.m. each day.
Those interested can visit the thrift sale in person or on Facebook.
If you have thrift items, you would like to donate please call 608-365-7835 or email the historical society at info@beloithistoricalsociety.com to set up a drop-off or pick-up appointment. Items will be accepted until July 9.
The historical society is at 845 Hackett St., Beloit.