BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will hold a quilt show on Nov. 6 and 7 at the Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St.

The show will celebrate the talents of local quilt makers, and displays will include historic sewing tools and equipment from the Beloit Historical Society collection.

The quilt show will be held from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Nov. 6 and from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children and those younger than 5 years old will be admitted free. Historical Society members also will be admitted for free.

Quilt entries are being accepted until Oct. 29. Registration forms are available at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events. Quilts can be entered for display only or to be judged.

