JANESVILLE—Area students who took part in the Junoir Achievement Titan Business Challenge on April 27 were awarded scholarship funds.
The half-day, virtual business strategy tournament attracted participants from South Central Wisconsin area high schools.
First and second place winners were from Beloit High School. A $500 scholarship was awarded to Merrick Wales and Harrisdeep Sembhi. Jaidyn Cox and Jackson Moore each won a $250 scholarship. Abby Mills and Gage Boegli from Brodhead High School took third place, and each received a $150 scholarship.
First and second place winners of the local JA Titan Business Challenge advance to the state championship set for May 12 in Sheboygan. Acuity Insurance is the sponsor of this event.
The stakes were high as student teams competed to run a virtual business simulation. The competition taught students about the decisions needed to develop a successful company and provided the opportunity to practice skills like critical thinking, strategic development, and teamwork. Success depended on choices the students made about production levels, marketing, product pricing, research and development, and capital improvements. The student teams with the best company performance in the competition won scholarships for post-secondary education.
Lycon, Inc. was the lead sponsor for the event. BMO Harris Bank supplied the scholarship funds. Team sponsors included Festival Foods and BakerTilly.