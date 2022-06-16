BELOIT—Beloit Health System’s Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) recently announced the recipients of five $1,500 scholarships awarded to high school graduates who are pursuing careers in the field of medicine.
The following are the scholarship recipients, their high school, the college or university they’ll be attending in the fall, and their major:
• Ella Dennison, Hononegah High School, Rockton, plans to attend UW-Whitewater to study nursing.
• Elizabeth Garner, Clinton Senior High School, plans to attend George Williams College of Aurora University to study nursing.
• Riya Karne, Keith Country Day School in Rockford plant to attend Union College to study biology.
• Ashley Lohse, Big Foot High School in Walworth plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College to study nuclear technology.
• Chloe Piper, Hononegah High School in Rockton plans to attend Rock Valley College in Rockford to study nursing.
Gratuities from the VIP Café, Beloit Memorial Hospital gift shop and fundraisers all support the scholarship fund.
This is the 27th year the scholarships have been awarded. Beloit Health System’s volunteers have put in a combined total of 13,829 hours of service since June 2021, after returning to volunteering from being furlough for 16 months.
“The Volunteers in Partnership of Beloit Health System are proud to be able to continue to support our local students with these scholarships. We had several great applications which made the selection process extremely difficult.” Doug Johnson, VIP Treasurer.