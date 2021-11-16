BELOIT—Beloit Health System receives the highest Patient Safety Rating of providers in Rock County, Wisconsin and Winnebago County, Illinois.
Beloit Health System was awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing BHS’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.
“BHS is proud to remain the only provider in our region that has received our third consecutive ‘A’ rating, including our most recent ‘A’ for the 2021 Fall Survey of The Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group is a National Quality and Patient Safety “Watch Dog” group used by employers, insurance companies and the general public to evaluate provider Patient Safety and Quality. This reaffirms BHS’s commitment to take care of our Community. We are proud to be recognized as the safest Hospital in the region for patients and their families,” commented Tim McKevett, President and CEO.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of BHS for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”