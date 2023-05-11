Beloit DAR scholarship awarded Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Devan Gosnell recently was awarded the Elgeva Bacon DAR Scholarship, which was in the amount of $800.The scholarship was presented through the Beloit Daughters of the American Revolution and was awarded during the Stateline Community Foundation Scholarship Night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra to compete at Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition Coach charged with recording, invading Craig student's privacy in locker room Beloit Boys and Girls Club mural unveiled Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime