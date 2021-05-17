BELOIT — The Beloit City Council took action Monday to rescind the citywide mask requirement, but urged residents who are not yet vaccinated to get a shot as only 35% of Rock County residents are fully vaccinated.
The shift follows a change in federal guidance from the CDC that recommends people who are fully vaccinated may go without masks in most cases. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving either the two-dose series from Pfizer or Moderna, or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Locally, Rock County took action to remove its countywide mask requirement and Monday’s action by the council brings the city in lock step with local public health guidance.
Monday’s action by council also removes social distancing requirements and gathering limits within Beloit, but councilors stressed that residents should remain cautious.
“Please get your shot, and sign up,” said Council President Clinton Anderson. “I want to thank staff for getting this done. This was a shock and we didn’t know this was coming. We trust science, and we’ve said that from day one. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and be neighbors.”
Councilor Sherry Blakeley said residents should consider still carrying a mask with them, in case they encounter a situation where they might need a mask.
Councilor Nancy Forbeck added, “For heavens sakes, get vaccinated. Please really consider this as being a true American citizen. Let’s just get rid of this thing.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said City Hall operations would remain the same for the time being as the city monitors what transpires following the removal of the mask requirement.
As city manager, Luther has authority to still require masks on city properties, and City Hall remains only open on the first floor where a staff member is available to assist residents, and all services remain accessible for residents.
“We plan to monitor what happens over the next two weeks before proceeding,” Luther said. “We will defer to the guidance from the health department as to not confuse residents with differing recommendations. That being said, while this does remove the city’s COVID-19 resolutions, this new guidance applies to fully vaccinated individuals only.”
The CDC continues to recommend masks for everyone in schools, healthcare settings, in congregate settings and on public transit. Luther said since the Beloit Transit System (BTS) receives annual federal funding, the city will continue to recommend masks on city buses.
Private businesses open to the public can make their own requirements for mask wearing, but those would be outside city authority.
In Beloit, 66 new cases were reported since May 10, and a total of 5,408 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,183 people have recovered from the virus in Beloit. A total of 65 new recoveries and 212 negative tests were reported on Monday.
Councilors Mark Preuschl and Kevin Leavy were not present at Monday’s meeting, and both did not participate remotely. Preuschl was out due to a medical issue and Leavy was traveling, city staff confirmed.