BELOIT — The Beloit City Council could take action on Monday to repeal a citywide mask requirement nearly six months after being put in place, potentially marking one of the most major steps towards a return to pre-pandemic life.
The council will review amendments to three COVID-19 resolutions presented by City Manager Lori Curtis Luther that would eliminate the mask requirement just days after the Rock County Public Health Department terminated its countywide mask order for face coverings that was previously extended at the end of April.
Rock County will remain in Phase Two of its reopening plan.
“We are very optimistic, but want to evaluate the data following the changes to masking before moving to the next phase of our Reopening Guidance. It is important for people to follow quarantine and isolation requirements to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep our numbers moving in the right direction,” Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said.
The sweeping steps forward come on the heels of the CDC issuing guidance last week stating fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most cases. Some exemptions for wearing masks remain in place where required by federal, state and local authorities, including at local businesses or workplace guidance.
In the resolution, Luther writes that the city was “previously committed to terminating the orders related to COVID-19 prevention and control when circumstances arose to determine they were no longer necessary.”
The city first enacted a citywide mask order on Nov. 16, 2020, which was near the local peak for the pandemic when hospitalizations were at an all-time high and vaccinations had yet to begin. As of May 13, the day most recent data was available, a total of 15 patients were receiving treatment at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19. That figure, which represents nearly an 80% decrease, is down sharply since the peak of 74 hospitalizations, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
Approximately a month later, vaccinations began in December of 2020.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 43% of Rock County residents have received one vaccine dose, and a total of 35% of residents have the completed vaccination series. The latest group to be able to get the vaccine, those age 12 to 15, account for 2% of first-dose vaccinations in Rock County, with the latest addition adding roughly 11,000 young people to the overall eligibility pool, per Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan. By contrast, those 65 and older, the first large group able to be vaccinated, account for 83.3% of first-dose vaccinations.
This latest development comes about a month after the council met in-person on April 19 for the first time since March of 2020.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 100 State St., for agenda review and then at 7 p.m. for the regular council meeting in the City Hall Forum space on the first floor.