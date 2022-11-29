Beloit College to present Winter Music Festival Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit College Music Department will host its Winter Music Festival beginning Sunday.All performances are free and all performances will be presented at Eaton Chapel, 700 College St. on the Beloit College campus.The Beloit College Jazz band will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.The Beloit College Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.The Creative Strings Collective will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit, Janesville, elsewhere seeing experienced cops leaving Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown Lighted displays welcome visitors in Stateline Area Beloit School Board approves referendum committee member recommendations Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime