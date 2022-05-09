Beloit church to host salad luncheon Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The women of Our Savior's Lutheran Church will host a salad luncheon from 1 a.m. - 1 p.m. on May 18 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.A wide variety of salads and food will be offered including hot chicken salad, cinnamon rolls and bars, as well as coffee and lemonade.Ticket prices will be $7 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Our Savior's Lutheran Church Salad Luncheon Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash Beloit man killed in crash identified USS Beloit christening to be momentous day Beloit school superintendent is lone finalist for Stoughton superintendent job Janesville man accused of eighth OWI offense Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime