BELOIT - The women of Our Savior's Lutheran Church will host a salad luncheon from 1 a.m. - 1 p.m. on May 18 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.

A wide variety of salads and food will be offered including hot chicken salad, cinnamon rolls and bars, as well as coffee and lemonade.

Ticket prices will be $7 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

