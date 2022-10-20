Our Saviors Lutheran Church

The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 4 and 5 at the church at 749 Bluff St., Beloit, offering crafts, antiques, jewelry and more.

BELOIT—The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 4 and 5 at the church at 749 Bluff St.

The festival will be held from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. on Nov. 5. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.—12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 for a price of $8.

