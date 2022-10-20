Beloit church to host fall festival Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 4 and 5 at the church at 749 Bluff St., Beloit, offering crafts, antiques, jewelry and more. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 4 and 5 at the church at 749 Bluff St.The festival will be held from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. on Nov. 5. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.—12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 for a price of $8.The festival will offer crafts, baked goods, household items, antiques, jewelry and more. Raffle prizes and theme baskets will be offered. Raffle tickets will be $1 each or six for $5.Proceeds will benefit VetsRoll, Caritas, Project 16:49, Sparrow’s Nest. Lutherdale Bible Camp, Skaalen Home, Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and Family Promise. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Astros seek 2-0 lead vs Yanks; NLCS tied, off Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Beloit School District picks Willie Garrison II as next district superintendent Beloit's Overflowing Cup to host 80th birthday bash for Fogderud Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime