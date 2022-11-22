River of Life UMC, with First Congregational Church, will present their annual Christmas cantata with orchestra and piano at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Masks are recommended.
BELOIT - Many have said it’s the start of their Christmas season every year.
The annual Christmas cantata presented by First Congregational Church and River of Life United Methodist Church returns Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
This year’s cantata will be different from those presented in the past. Titled “Carols, a Cantata for Congregation and Choir,” it is a collection of familiar carols done in stirring new arrangements by Heather Sorenson, and it includes congregational singing and responses. A song leader, the Rev. Brenda Whitford of River of Life UMC, will lead the audience/congregation at appropriate times. Narrators will be Rev. Joy Baumgartner of First Congregational Church and Bill Rodgers of River of Life.
The cantata features the River of Life Chancel Choir, directed by Lois Ulvin, with returning friends from First Con and the community, along with an orchestra and River of Life’s David Newman at the piano. A 15-minute organ prelude, by Max Yount of First Congregational Church, will precede both programs.
The public is invited to come and be uplifted, and to participate, in this holiday tradition. Celebrating the coming of God’s peace in the birth of Christ is hoped to bring people together in peace and love this Christmas season. A free-will offering will be shared by both churches. Masks are recommended.