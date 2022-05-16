Beloit blood drives scheduled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Blood donors are needed in the Stateline Area as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.The holiday weekends typically are times of high blood usage due to increases in traumas and travel.The blood center still needs donors more than ever. The center missed goal in March by 300 units and in April by 315 units.There will be a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. May 18 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 24 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old.For more information about donating blood, call 815-965-8751, or visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Roman's Supermarket to open in Beloit Yet more turmoil at school district Six arrested in Beloit after search warrants executed Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Final step for Beloit casino, resort project approved Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime