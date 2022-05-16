BELOIT - Blood donors are needed in the Stateline Area as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.

The holiday weekends typically are times of high blood usage due to increases in traumas and travel.

The blood center still needs donors more than ever. The center missed goal in March by 300 units and in April by 315 units.

There will be a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. May 18 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 24 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old.

For more information about donating blood, call 815-965-8751, or visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.

