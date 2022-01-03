BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center will kick off the new year with its First Friday Gallery Reception set for 5—7 p.m. Jan. 7 with a gallery talk set for 6 p.m.
The event will kick off two exhibits at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., with both exhibits being open through Jan. 27.
The Main Gallery will feature a group exhibit called ‘Points of View’. Rockford artists, Sue Abare, Jean Apgar, Jill Rae Martin-Golden, Beth Wemmer and John Wemmer will be featured in the exhibit. As a group of painters, each artist has their own unique style and collectively the works range from familiar and traditional to colorful and offbeat.
“This exhibit will have something for all viewers to connect with,” explains Ben Henthorn, Beloit Art Center board member.
In the Bell Gallery, the Beloit Art Center welcomes Merwood “Woody” Olsen. Woody was born in Beloit, raised in Sharon and graduated from Big Foot High School, Walworth, Wisconsin. Currently residing in Madison, he is a member of Association of Wisconsin Artists and was a recipient of an honorable mention award at the Beloit Art Center WRAP exhibit in November. Raised in a family surrounded by artists and art, he studied at two professional art schools, the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD). Woody works primarily in watercolor incorporating acrylic washes. He’s a colorist using splashes of overlapping, floating colors of different shapes and sizes in an informal balance on a polymer-based paper. The work is minimalist, usually not overworked. He lived in Chicago for over 40 years and was a member of the prestigious Arts Club of Chicago, where he had the opportunity to meet and discuss art with many of the most eminent artists of the 20th and 21th century.
Also, Beloit Art Center is now accepting submissions for the annual juried photography show held at the art center every March. This community event gives amateur photographers from the area the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery. The photographs will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges, two who are new to the competition this year. The top submissions will be displayed in the gallery and awards will be presented on March 4 during the in-person First Friday Gallery Reception beginning at 5 pm. Registration for the juried photo exhibit and submission of images can be done online at www.beloitartcenter.com and is open until Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
Beloit Art Center will also be offering two photography classes. In January, Intro to Digital Photography I will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who want to get out of Auto and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. We will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students will also learn how a camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus. Classes will be held Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 starting at 5:30 p.m.
In February, the journey continues with Intro to Digital Photography II. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who would like to improve their images and continue to develop their photographic skills. After an initial review of composition and exposure, we will explore light. Students will work with both natural and artificial light. Classes will be held Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.
To learn more visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.