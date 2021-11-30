BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will be open 5—9 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Holidazzle event.
Visitors can enjoy a cup of German Gluwein, a hot spiced wine. At 6 p.m. there will be a Gallery Talk. In the Main Gallery, the works of painter and mixed media artist Laura Easey-Jones and painter and sculptor Barbara Friedman will be featured. The Bell Gallery will host the photography of Bernard Johnson.
Milwaukee based artist, Laura Easey-Jones, has been painting most of her life.
She is also a mixed media artist and has combined these two disciplines to create a whole new art experience.
Barbara Friedman attended a Boston public high school and was offered a scholarship to begin attending art classes at the Boston Museum of Fine Art.
Bernard Johnson will be exhibiting a series of photographs taken in South Africa, Botswana and Madagascar. From 2012 to 2015 Bernard spent summers volunteering in Southern Africa with various programs focused on forest and marine conservation, environmental awareness, and education at local schools.
A Calligraphy for the Holidays Workshop will be held on Dec. 4. The workshop will be run in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 10:30 a.m.—noon and the afternoon session will be from 1—2:30 p.m. The instructor will be Professional Calligrapher, Amanda Hermans.
Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit and has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more about Beloit Art Center visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.— 2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.