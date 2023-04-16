Butterfly fundraiser

Butterflies will be fluttering into the downtown Beloit area soon as the Beloit Art Center presents the Butterfly Beloit event. People can decorate wooden butterfly cutouts and donate them for auction. Proceeds will go to scholarships and programing.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Butterflies will be fluttering into downtown Beloit as the Beloit Art Center launches a new effort to raise funds for scholarships and programing.

Community members are invited to show their creativity and decorate a butterfly with their choice of materials and donate it to the Beloit Art Center. The decorated butterflies will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be used to support community art scholarships and programming.

Recommended for you