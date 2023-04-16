Butterflies will be fluttering into the downtown Beloit area soon as the Beloit Art Center presents the Butterfly Beloit event. People can decorate wooden butterfly cutouts and donate them for auction. Proceeds will go to scholarships and programing.
BELOIT — Butterflies will be fluttering into downtown Beloit as the Beloit Art Center launches a new effort to raise funds for scholarships and programing.
Community members are invited to show their creativity and decorate a butterfly with their choice of materials and donate it to the Beloit Art Center. The decorated butterflies will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be used to support community art scholarships and programming.
“Last year’s fish frenzy project to benefit cancer patients was so much fun that I have been receiving lots of questions about what we are doing this year,” said project coordinator Nancy Mayhew. “Creating art gives us more than one might expect. It keeps us in the moment, gives us happiness, and reduces negative emotions like worry, stress, anxiety, and fear. Since we still have cancer-patient funding available, this year we want to ensure that the programming offered at the Beloit Art Center is available to everyone.”
Those who wish to participate in the Butterfly Beloit project can purchase a blank 24-by-20-inch wooden butterfly cutouts for $15 at the Beloit Art Center Gift Shop. There are only 50 cutouts available so they may sell out fast. The completed butterflies should be delivered back to the Beloit Art Center by May 31.
The butterfly cutouts can be decorated in any manner an individual chooses, but for anyone who would like to decorate their butterfly using mosaic art, a free demonstration will be held by mosaic instructor Nancy Mayhew at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Beloit Art Center.
Students who attend the demonstration will be given written instructions for completing their project using mosaic art. For those interested in a class setting to complete their mosaic butterfly, the Beloit Art Center offers a Mosaic Mania Workshop from 10 a.m. — noon and from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. It is a drop-in class and costs $20.
The submitted butterflies will be displayed in business locations throughout downtown Beloit starting in early June. Beloit Auction & Realty, Inc. will be partnering with the Beloit Art Center to auction off the butterflies either on their website or using the Beloit Auction app. The auction will open on July 5t and run through July 10. Winning bidders can pick up their butterflies at Beloit Auction starting July 11. For more information about the Butterfly Beloit project visit: www.beloitartcenter.com