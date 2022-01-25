Lynette Redner stands near some examples of her paintings. Her art will be displayed at the Beloit Public Library this quarter. Redner grew up in rural Clinton and currently lives in Richmond, Wisconsin. Her art includes landscapes, horses, farm animals and dogs.
BELOIT—As part of the Beloit Art Center’s mission to display and promote art in the community, the art center offers the public four art exhibits each year placed at the Beloit Public Library.
This quarter’s featured artist is Lynette Redner. She is known for landscapes, horse and farm animal paintings as well as dog portraits. Her main mediums are watercolor and oil. Her paintings will be on display at the library through the end of March.
Lynette Redner was raised on a farm north of Clinton, Wisconsin. After living in Arizona and other areas for 25 years, Lynette returned to the area in 2011 to be closer to her aging parents, Donna and Jim Redner, who have since passed. Currently, she lives in Richmond, Wisconsin, a farming community south of Whitewater.
Redner is primarily self-educated in the area of art. She has read many painting books and has attended community classes. In the last two years, she has taken intense week-long classes from internationally known artists. Lynette works in a variety of mediums, and she paints in her studio, as well as outside in the rural areas of Rock and Walworth counties.
“I am drawn to the shapes and how the light plays on the land, streams, and buildings,” she said about inspirations for her work. “I see barns as an endangered species; they hold incredible history and strength, and they speak to the perseverance of the people who built them. My goal as a painter is to capture that moment in time, through my vision, choices of colors, and brushstrokes. It’s about capturing their emotion and translating that into a story for the viewer.”
The Beloit Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 520 East Grand Ave. in Beloit run entirely by volunteers. Their mission is to partner with the community and regional artists, to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, gallery and studio space.