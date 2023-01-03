BELOIT—The paintings of the Madison Watercolor Society will be featured at the Beloit Art Center in January.
A First Friday Gallery Reception is set for 5—7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. A gallery talk will be held at 6 p.m. Exhibits will be open through Jan. 26.
The Madison Watercolor Society was founded in 1983 by a small group of watercolor artists. This group continues to promote interest in watercolor and to support those who use this distinctive form of artistic expression. Every year the group participates in group exhibitions to display their work to the communities in which they live and work in. For more information about the Madison Watercolor Society visit www.madisonwatercolorsociety.org
Beloit Art Center is now accepting submissions for the annual juried photography exhibit that is held at the art center every March. This community event gives amateur photographers from the area the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery. Juried by a panel of three judges, the top submissions will be displayed in the gallery and awards will be presented on March 3 during the First Friday Gallery Reception beginning at 5 p.m. Registration for the Juried Photography Exhibit and submission of images can be done online at www.beloitartcenter.com and is open until Jan. 29 (by 2p.m.).
Beloit Art Center also offers photography classes. In February, Intro to Digital Photography I will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who want to get out of Auto and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. Students will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. They will also learn how a camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus. The four-week course will be held on Mondays in February starting Feb. 6. Class will be in the first-floor classroom starting at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by visiting the website.
Gallery hours at the Beloit Art Center are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.