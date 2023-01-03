Watercolor exhibit

This painting titled Red and Green by Janine Bessenecker of the Madison Watercolor Society, will be one of the works on display in January at the Beloit Arts Center.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—The paintings of the Madison Watercolor Society will be featured at the Beloit Art Center in January.

A First Friday Gallery Reception is set for 5—7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. A gallery talk will be held at 6 p.m. Exhibits will be open through Jan. 26.

