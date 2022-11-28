Parasols 5

This photo by Jeff McDonald titled Parasols 5 Liquidity will be part of his exhibit at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave. A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held Friday during Holidazzle in downtown Beloit.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will host its next First Friday Gallery Reception Friday in conjunction with the Holidazzle event which will run from 5—9 p.m.

A gallery talk featuring Main Gallery artist Jeff McDonald will be held at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be open through Dec. 29. The Beloit Art Center will also be featuring a Pottery Studio Open House during Holidazzle.

