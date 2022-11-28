This photo by Jeff McDonald titled Parasols 5 Liquidity will be part of his exhibit at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave. A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held Friday during Holidazzle in downtown Beloit.
BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will host its next First Friday Gallery Reception Friday in conjunction with the Holidazzle event which will run from 5—9 p.m.
A gallery talk featuring Main Gallery artist Jeff McDonald will be held at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be open through Dec. 29. The Beloit Art Center will also be featuring a Pottery Studio Open House during Holidazzle.
McDonald’s photography has been awarded medals at international photography competitions in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa, and Asia and he was awarded the Photographic Society of America’s Proficiency Distinction (PPSA) for his extensive international exhibition record. He is a four‐star exhibitor in both PSA Monochrome Projected and PSA Color Projected competition divisions. He has received numerous awards at local and regional photography exhibitions, including the Beloit Art Center’s Juried Photography Show, over the years.
Born in west‐central Iowa, he grew up on a dairy farm in southern Wisconsin. He has served as board member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance for seven years. He continues to chair the Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition.
In the Bell Gallery a selection of works from tenants, board members and volunteers will be presented. Featured artists include Steve Edwards, Jo Christofferson, John Hines, Mariclare Sheil, Pierre Charles and Ben Henthorn.
The public also can shop in the artisan gift shop during Holidazzle. Many new items and seasonal gift items have been added, inlcuding textile offering by Kristine Moser, holiday oranments by Cheryl Kitzman, and original and prints by painter Lynette Redner.
Starting Jan. 10, the Beloit Art Center will be offering a six-week wheel throwing pottery course. It will be held on Tuesdays from 5:30—8 pm. This class is intended for beginners and will start to explore the world of throwing on the potter’s wheel. The cost for the class is $150 and includes materials. Students will need to supply their own tools, apron, and hand towel. Tools can be purchased at the Beloit Art Center gift shop. Sign-up at info@beloitartcenter.com/classes soon, as this course will be limited to six students.
Thanks to our Fish Frenzy Fundraiser last summer, all classes are free for cancer patients undergoing treatment and wishing to participate. Contact info@beloitartcenter.com to find out more information.