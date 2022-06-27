The watercolor paintings of Ken Marsden will be on exhibit in the Main Gallery at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, in July. A gallery reception is planned for 5 p.m. on July 1 at the Beloit Art Center.
BELOIT—The watercolor paintings of Ken Marsden and the historic artwork collection of Dr. Glen Heggy will be featured at the Beloit Art Center in July.
The First Friday Gallery Reception, open to the public, will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Friday, July 1. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will be open through July 28.
The Main Gallery will feature the work of watercolor painter Ken Marsden. Trained as an engineering draftsman and illustrator, he later obtained a business degree from the University of Illinois and spent his working years in marketing and sales, eventually becoming president and CEO of several national companies. In spite of managerial responsibilities, Marsden produced a wealth of paintings during this period. Now retired, he is devoted to fly fishing for trout and watercolor painting. His paintings have been exhibited in Wisconsin, his birthplace of Galena, Illinois, and locally in Rock County.
“My painting tends toward realism without getting too detailed. I use transparent watercolors, only using opaque (gouache) rarely,” Marsden said.
In the Bell Gallery the historic collection of artwork by Dr. Glen Heggy, which has been loaned by collector Judy Warner, will be on display. Heggy practiced dentistry in Beloit for years, first in downtown Beloit and then out of his home on Denture Lane just south of the Butterfly Club. After his retirement, he devoted his time to painting landscapes, still life, portraits and seascapes. He also taught painting at Beloit College and Blackhawk Technical School. Heggy was featured in Robert Ripley’s “Believe it or Not” book and syndicated column for having made a set of dentures for his 8-month-old son, David. He was a senior member of the Beloit Rotary Club, joining in 1923. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years and a veteran of World War I. Both Hazel and Glen Heggy are buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Beloit.
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit and has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. Visit us at www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours: Saturday and Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m.