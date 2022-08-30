Beloit Art Center
Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce the September exhibits which will open with a First Friday Gallery Reception on Sept. 2 from 5 -7 p.m.

A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be open through Sept. 29.

