Roswell Hokey Pokey

This art piece titled Roswell Hokey Pokey by Alicia Reid will be on display at the Beloit Art Center in October. An artists’ reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. Friday.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. Friday at the Beloit Art Center to kick off the October exhibits.

A gallery talk featuring artists Alicia Reid and Barbara Barnard will be held at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be open through Oct. 29.

