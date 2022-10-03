BELOIT—A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. Friday at the Beloit Art Center to kick off the October exhibits.
A gallery talk featuring artists Alicia Reid and Barbara Barnard will be held at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be open through Oct. 29.
Using acrylic paint, maps, musical scores and other items of information, Alicia Reid explores color, texture and form. Her previous experience as a band director and a geographer inform her use of music and maps. At their core, these paper tidbits are guides, frameworks, patterns, and paths, and Reid uses them to fuel her imagination. She is the owner of Raven’s Wish Gallery and Studio downtown Janesville. As an undergraduate, her minor was art and most of her formal training came during that period. Over the years, she has studied with artists from whom she wished to learn a technique or to explore a style.
In the Bell Gallery the art center will present Barbara Barnard, whose artwork is heavily influenced by the way light creates patterns, textures, and mood, as well as sensory inputs such as scents and sounds, creating strong feelings of belonging. Spending time in the winter landscapes of Iceland and Alaska, as well as the Badlands and northwestern New Mexico has deepened Barnard’s relationship with the physical world and has pushed her to acknowledge the tension between what is familiar and what is unknowable. She studied at the University of Wisconsin -Madison, and has participated in numerous workshops while maintaining a job and raising her family.
“I’ve been painting for over 20 years and am continually challenged and inspired, by the generous mentoring of other artists,” Barnard said.
As part of Beloit Art Center’s mission to display and promote art in the community, the center offers the public four art exhibits each year in partnership with the Beloit Public Library. This quarter will feature the work of the Beloit Art Center Photography Club. The club was formed in August of 2021 and is for photography enthusiasts of all skill levels. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography fans, sharing their work, learning, and exploring new photographic techniques, as well as collaborating on group photographic projects. The Photography Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00. Five of the group’s artists will be sharing their work in the current show. They are Ellen Zarnick, Larry Horsfall, Beth Doerrfeld, Melissa Lauer, and Jo Ribordy-Christofferson. The photographs will be on display at the library through the end of December.
Beloit Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit and is operated entirely by volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can get involved by emailing to info@beloitartcenter.com to find out more. The gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are Monday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information about Beloit Art Center visit www.beloitartcenter.com.