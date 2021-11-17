Beloit Art Center Board President Gary Dencker, left, and art center board member Ben Henthorn, accepted a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation on Nov. 2. The funds will be used to help pay for a sound system at the Beloit Art Center.
BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center has been selected to receive a grant from The Green Bay Packers Foundation.
The Foundation is part of the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative called Green Bay Packers Give Back. It provides grant opportunities to Wisconsin-based 501c organizations for community improvement projects. This year the Foundation distributed $1 million in grants to 274 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Beloit Art Center President Gary Dencker and board member Ben Henthorn attended a luncheon on Nov. 2 in the Lambeau Field Atrium when grants were awarded.
The art center applied for a grant to purchase and install a sound system in the main gallery. The sound system will be used for artist talks during First Friday Gallery receptions and gallery talks throughout the year. The Packer grant will cover about 60% of the cost of the new system. The art center hopes to acquire the balance of the funds through additional grants and private donations.
The Beloit Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 520 E. Grand Ave., run entirely by volunteers. Their mission is to partner with the community and regional artists, to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, gallery and studio space. Donations, grants and memberships are a critical part of Beloit Art Center’s ability to maintain a thriving hub of creativity in our community. The annual membership drive is current underway. Visit beloitartcenter.com and become a member today.