BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will be offering pottery classes beginning this month.
Beginning this month, they will be offering a series of fall/holiday workshops with new instructor Rebecca Rehpohl who has 38 years of experience as a public-school teacher and 22 years as a community education art teacher.
The first two-session pottery workshop will be held from 3—5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19. Students will be creating autumn leaf trays and pumpkin decorations. Using hand building techniques, students will craft dimensional trays reflecting the beauty of curved fall leaves and “pinch pot” pumpkins. The cost for the class is $55 and includes materials.
For painting enthusiast, the Beloit Art Center is offering a new introductory class in Water Mixable Oils with Lynette Redner, who is an award-winning local artist who has recently agreed to do some teaching at the Art Center. She loves these versatile paints and believes you will too if you love the look oils but hate the solvents or are frustrated trying to fix your watercolors. A lot of the supplies will be provided by the instructor so be sure to signup for this class and try out this new medium. The class will meet October 27, November 3 and 10 and will run from 10am-12pm. The cost is $125.00 for the 3-session course.
Reminder: All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program. Anyone undergoing cancer treatment wishing to participate in any of our classes should contact Nancy Mayhew at 608-290-9253 or nlmayhew@charter.net to sign-up.
To register and get more information for classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.