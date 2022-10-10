Beloit Art Center
The Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, will feature a new pottery workshop in October.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will be offering pottery classes beginning this month.

Beginning this month, they will be offering a series of fall/holiday workshops with new instructor Rebecca Rehpohl who has 38 years of experience as a public-school teacher and 22 years as a community education art teacher.

