BELOIT—Holiday ornaments will be among the creations to be made in pottery classes offered in December at the Beloit Art Center.
New instructor Rebecca Rehpohl, who has 38 years of experience as a public-school teacher and 22 years as a community education art teacher, will instructing classes in clay creations.
Two different ornament workshops will be offered in December. The first will be held from 5:30—7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Students will be creating tabletop holiday trees and sugar cookie hanging ornaments. Using slabs of clay, students will cut out and form ornaments. The second workshop will be held from 5:30—7 p.m. on Dec. 6. Since this is the time of year for hot cider and charming gingerbread, students will create and decorate three-dimensional gingerbread house ornaments and gingerbread children made with red clay. White clay will be applied like frosting to decorate the ornaments. The cost for each workshop is $35 and includes materials.
Starting on Jan. 10, the Art Center will be offering a six-week wheel throwing pottery course. It will be held on Tuesday evenings from 5:30—8 p.m. This class is intended for beginners and will start to explore the world of throwing on the potter’s wheel. Beginning with cups and goblets, students will develop the skills to throw bowls during the class. They will be introduced to the glazing methods needed to finish their unique creations. This is a beginner course, so all skill levels are welcome. The cost for the class is $150 and includes materials. Students will need to supply their own tools, apron, and hand towel. Sign-up quickly as this course will be limited to six students.
Want to see what’s going on in the Pottery Studio at the Beloit Art Center? Be sure to visit our Pottery Studio Open House during Holidazzle on Dec. 2, starting at 5 p.m.
All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program. Anyone undergoing cancer treatment wishing to participate in any of our classes should contact the Beloit Art Center at info@beloitartcenter.com to sign-up.
Pre-registration for classes is required. Visit www.beloitartcenter.com/classes or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.