Pottery class offered
Buy Now

These gingerbread men holiday ornaments are among the creations students will be able to make during pottery classes that will be offered at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Holiday ornaments will be among the creations to be made in pottery classes offered in December at the Beloit Art Center.

New instructor Rebecca Rehpohl, who has 38 years of experience as a public-school teacher and 22 years as a community education art teacher, will instructing classes in clay creations.

Recommended for you