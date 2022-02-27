This photo, titled Flower on Fire, is an example of the photo work that can be accomplished after learning some of the methods that will be taught in an upcoming photography class at the Beloit Art Center.
BELOIT—If you are feeling a bit bored with winter the Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce some class offerings in March that may liven things up.
The Art Center will be offering classes in photography and mosaic art. Local award-winning mosaic artist, Nancy Mayhew is back from Florida and will be resuming her Mosaic Mania Class. The class will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m.—12:30 p.m. The Mosaic Mania Class is a drop-in class and costs $20 plus supplies. Students of all skill levels are welcome and can work on any project of their choice. The next class meeting will be March 1.
For anyone interested in photography the art center has two choices. For the beginner, Introduction to Digital Photography Class will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who want to get out of Auto Mode and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. Class participants will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students will learn to shoot successfully in program, aperture, shutter, and manual modes. Class members will also learn how to use camera meters and the options available to achieve the best focus. The class will meet for four weeks at 5:30 p.m. starting March 7. Bring your camera and camera manual. Introduction to Digital Photography will be taught by Jo Christofferson, a New York Institute of Photography graduate, and a retired Blackhawk Technical College Instructor. The cost is $80.
For photography enthusiasts of all skill levels the art center is offering a Photography Club. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques, and collaborating on group photographic projects. The group meets monthly, and the next gathering is on March 16 at 6 p.m. Join us at the Beloit Art Center to get started. Bring your camera and your ideas! The cost is $85 a year or drop in any time for $10.
To register and get more information for these and other classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.